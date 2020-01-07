High cost of new instruments for beloved Laois band

A Laois marching band has invested thousands to buy new instruments and is holding a collection to help pay for them.

St Joseph's Accordion Band from Portlaoise which just months ago was facing closure, now has 13 new members.

Bandmaster Peter Smith has revealed that they have spent €3,500 on buying six new accordions.

"We will be holding a flag day this weekend in Portlaoise. We haven't collected in the town since 2018 so we hope that people will give generously to support us," he told the Leinster Express.

The band provides its instruments free to its players, as well as free uniforms and music lessons.

Keep an eye (and an ear) out for the band this weekend January 11 and 12, on streets and shopping centres in Portlaoise.

Below: the band performing in Portlaoise in 2009. Photo: Kevin Byrne