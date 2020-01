After months of not being scooped there is finally a lucky winner of €20,000 jackpot in the Portlaoise Parish Lotto.

Congratulations to Annie O’Neill who came out on top when the community lotto draw was made on Thursday, January 16.

The numbers drawn were 02,08,14,30.

The 12 Match 3s win €84 each

Next week’s jackpot is €19,000.