Apartment plan in historic Portlaoise building

A planning application to convert the historic Maltings building in Portlaoise into 12 apartments over three floors has been lodged to Laois County Council.

Applicant Holli's Corner Ltd seeks to develop The Maltings, a protected structure, by changing its use from industrial to residential and refurbishing the existing protected structure, inside and out. They want to create eight new apartments on the ground floor and first floor and add a lightweight structure at second storey level to house four new duplex apartments.

The plan includes a new metal roof and demolition of the concrete yard facing Coote Street.

A planning decision is due on the application in early March.