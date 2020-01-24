Dominant Portlaoise Panthers pounce in national basketball final

Portlaoise Panthers were crowned Hula Hoops U18 National Cup champions at the Arena in Tallaght this evening as they won out 76-53 over Waterford Wildcats in a dominant display.

MVP Gillian Wheeler led the charge, with a big doubl-double performance of 19 points and 10 rebounds, and she had a strong supporting cast around her, with Sarah Fleming and Lisa Blaney key scorers on the day, while Hannah Collins and Jasmine Burke were big under the boards for the Panthers.

Despite a standout display from Wildcats’ Bami Olukayode, as well as good work from Sarah Hickey, Portlaoise just had too much for them in the end.

Speaking afterwards, Jack Dooley of Portlaoise said: "It’s super! They are a brilliant bunch of girls, they had a school's cup final on Wednesday, so we always knew it was going to be tough coming into today.

"But the girls persevered and were super. We had 10 girls play in the first half and they were all incredible. That was the difference - we had a bench and we were able to keep building on our scores."

