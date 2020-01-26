Grow your mental health at a new course in Portlaoise

Are you living in or near Portlaoise and would you like to learn more about supporting your mental and emotional wellbeing or providing support to others?

A free five-week Community Mental Health Education Programme is being run by the mental health charity, GROW, in conjunction with the HSE staring in early February.

Over the course of five Tuesdays, a variety of topics will be explored. The organisers say the course opens with a presentation on understanding and promoting positive mental health.

The topics over the following weeks include mindfulness, managing stress and anxiety, suicide awareness and prevention, as well as the final talk entitled “Boost Your Mood with Healthy Food”. The fourth talk on suicide awareness and prevention is aimed at those aged 18 and above.

“People can attend the programme, either on all five Tuesdays or any one of the Tuesday nights. As we head back into the new year and with the winter months continuing, it is especially important to be mindful of looking after our mental and emotional health and wellbeing,” said GROW Area Coordinator Michelle McCormick.

The course gets underway in the Portlaoise Parish Centre on Tuesday 4th February. All sessions take place from 7.30-9.30pm and are free of charge. Those interested can attend one or all nights.

For more details about the community education programme or GROW weekly mental health support groups in your locality, contact 086 418 3805 or email: midlandregion@grow.ie