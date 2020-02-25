Laois tourist office moved out of Portlaoise square

Laois tourist information office has been moved out from its Lyster Square location in Portlaoise.

The office has been shifted into the Dunamaise Arts Centre on Church Street, behind the county courthouse.

It is opened part-time, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Below: Tourist officer Ger in the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

The move was made in December 2019. It was announced at the January council meeting.

Laois County Council CEO John Mulholland said the location is better for tourists.

“The council in partnership with Laois Tourism and the Board of the Dunamaise Arts Centre recently relocated the Tourism Information Office to the Dunamaise Arts Centre. The office will be better placed to provide tourists with information on the county and what it has to offer,” Mr Mulholland said in his monthly report.

The new home is in an area that Laois County Council is branding as the town's cultural quarter. It includes the Fort Protector walls, the recently restored historic St Peter's graveyard, the award winning Fitzmaurice place park and the new library which is undergoing construction.