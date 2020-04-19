Portlaoise GAA set to raise at least €24,000 for Do it for Dan

Portlaoise GAA is on course to reach its €24,000 target to raise funds for the Do it for Dan campaign.

Today, Sunday 19, the club is combining a 1,000 km run and walk with some head, shaves and dies.

Just after lunch on Sunday, The Town had raised €23,500 of the €24,000 target. Scores of club members have been out and about decked in the green and white racking up the kms in accordance with the Covid-19 social distancing guidelines.

The reason, we as a club have decided to do this is for a special little man called Dan Donoher who is the son of former Laois Gaelic footballers Niall and Aisling Donoher.

Dan is suffering from a rare muscular disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1. Dan has recently just turned 1 and his life expectancy is barely beyond that. Dan and his parents need our help and support to raise $2.1 million dollars for him to receive the medical treatment he needs in America. The medical intervention needed is a cell infusion and is only available in the States.

Mindful and respectful of the restrictions currently in place, each member of the club will contribute to helping to reach the target. Each person will map out (within 2km) their own route and will choose to do either 5km or 10km run or they can walk whatever distance they can. Every little helps.

An added part of the fundraising was some head shaves and hair dyes. Among those to participate was Brochan Reilly and Kieran Lillis.