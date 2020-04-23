Supermac's reveal opening times for Portlaoise restaurant during Covid-19 lockdown

Supermac's has confirmed its hours of business from Friday, April 23 in Portlaoise.

A spokesperson for the fast-food company said its restaurant on the James Fintan Lalor Avenue would open from 12 noon until 11pm for drive-thru and delivery service.

The company intends to operate seven days a week.

Supermac has previously said in a statement that it would provide a limited service in a number of outlets following consultation with the authorities, staff, customers and its suppliers including farmers.

The company said the safety of our staff and customers is paramount and the following procedures will be implemented:

- All services will be contactless.

- Card payment only.

- Dedicated work stations for all staff.

- Staff gloves will be provided.

- Staff masks will be provided.

- Staff temperature monitoring will take place at the commencement of each shift.

- Dedicated delivery driver working area.

- Dedicated drive and collect points where applicable.

- Dedicated delivery and collection bags.

Construction work has been suspended on a new Supermac's motorway service outlet in Portlaoise due to the Covid-19 lockdown.