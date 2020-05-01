People of Laois and Offaly! South Leinster Citizens Information Service is waiting for your call

South Leinster Citizens Information Service Laois/Offaly Area are offering a phone and email service only until further guidance issues from the Government on lifting restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The service anticipates a phased reopening of our centres at Portlaoise, Tullamore, Edenderry and Birr will be forthcoming, however, staff are at work.

Citizens can still access information and advice from following local contact points:

 Tullamore CIC Local Office: 0761 07 6290

 Tullamore Email Address: Tullamore@citinfo.ie

 Portlaoise CIC Local Office: 0761 07 5590

 Portlaoise Email Address: Portlaoise@citinfo.ie

The Portlaoise and Tullamore Centres are committed to providing both phone and email responses in a timely manner during these difficult and uncertain times.

"We urge citizens to please contact our local centres.

"All our contact centres in Laois and Offaly can be viewed on our website at www.citizensinformation.ie along with further information on specific Covid-19 issues.

"The Citizens Information Service is available to provide information, advice and assistance to members of the public during this time via the above local contact details. Anyone looking for up to date information on their rights and entitlements, please contact the local Offices wherein we have Information Officers who can deal with your specific needs and queries," said the service.

Typical queries include:

 Employment rights during Covid-19

 Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS)

 Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment

 Enhanced Illness Benefit

 Consumer rights

 Housing rights

 Family law queries

A National Citizens Information Phone Service 0761074000 is also available Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm and you can also request a call back from the Citizens Information Service HERE.

Citizens Information Service is funded and supported by the Citizens Information Board.