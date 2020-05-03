Big thank you from Portlaoise St Vincent De Paul

St Vincent de Paul (SVP) in Portlaoise has extended a thanks to everyone who supported them with generous donations during 2019 allowing them to help those in need.

Billy Fitzpatrick is Chairperson of the Portlaoise Conference and area Chairperson for the South Midlands.

“Our organisation has been working for the past 117 years for the wellbeing of people within our community. We are able to help more and more people every year due to the contributions from local people and local businesses.

“People’s financial donations are put to very good use in the local community and because of these we are able to provide food, heat and electricity to people who live on small fixed incomes.” he said.

Over the Christmas period SVP supported more than 250 families locally. The organisation also assists families with education costs where possible and provides sandwiches daily to some local community schools.

Mr Fitzpatrick continued by saying that the Portlaoise Conference’s total annual income from kind donations totalled €80,922.00.

This income was a combination of the SVP shop at Ozanam House on the Dublin Road, Church gate collection, Christmas donations, individual and company donations, bag packs and flag days. The total expenditure was €98,832.00 and a total of €28,131.00 was spent on helping people with education, in particular secondary school and third level.

The St Vincent de Paul Portlaoise Conference wishes to say a very sincere thank you to everyone who helped in any way and thank everyone for their continued support, dedication and generosity which allows them to continue with their work.

The Portlaoise Saint Vincent de Paul conference aims to assist more individuals and families in the coming year with the above mentioned necessities.

For those who feel they may need assistance in complete confidence the SVP helpline number is 087 765 5793.