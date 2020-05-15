Laois County Council seeks €500k for Portlaoise tourism

Portlaoise could get €500,000 to help make it more attractive for tourists to visit.

Laois County Council has requested the sum from Fáilte Ireland for the county town.

Tourism Officer is Dom Reddin.

“We put this application together as part of a overall Urban Regeneration and Development Fund that includes work at Fitzmaurice Place and the Old Fort,” he said.

The money would be combined with the council's own funding and be used for high tech signs to guide tourists around Portlaoise he said.

“It will help open up the historic part of the town and develop lit signs for the laneways and information kiosks so you can know how to get to other areas,” he said.

The application for the capital investment has been made under the Developed and Emerging Destination Towns Capital Investment Programme. It was re-submitted last week to Fáilte Ireland.

The application was rvealed at the April meeting of Laois County Council. A response is expected soon. The council is developing a cultural quarter in Portlaoise, based around the town’s 16th century military fort walls. The fort has undergone a partial reconditioning and Fitzmaurice Place is turned into a garden to set off the fort. Other work included restoration of gates and new artwork in St Paul’s graveyard.