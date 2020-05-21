Cycle lanes planned on busy Portlaoise road

One of the busy approach roads into Portlaoise will get better cycle lanes, pedestrian crossings and landscaping, if a new plan comes to fruition.

Plans for N77 Abbeyleix Road Portlaoise Pavement Renewal project is being progressed by County Hall staff during the restrictions .

Laois County Council management updated councillors recently.

There was already €900k approved by councillors to resurface the road, but the local authority is looking for more money from Transport Infrastructure Ireland for the additional works.

“Positive discussions are ongoing with TII in respect of other embellishments that would provide for enhanced pedestrian connectivity, enhanced provision for cyclists and landscaping enhancements in keeping with the standards required for this important approach road to Portlaoise town,” said a council statement.

A tender for designers will be published by the end of May. Design and planning is expected to take the rest of the year.