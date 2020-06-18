Public demonstration to protest closure of Portlaoise Leisure Centre

A public demonstration against the closure of Portlaoise Leisure Centre has been announced.

The protest is to gather outside the centre and then march to county hall.

The centre is owned by Laois County Council but leased out to a voluntary Board.

The board made the shock announcement of its immediate closure last Tuesday, over a lack of income due to Covid, and a lack of public funding, with €300,000 estimated to be needed to keep it running to the end of 2020.

The protest will start at 10am, with all groups and individuals who use the facility asked to take part.