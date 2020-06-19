Agreement signed for site of 34 new council homes in Portlaoise

A legal obstacle that had delayed construction of new council houses in Portlaoise for the past year, has been overcome.

Laois County Council in partnership with Co-Operative Housing Ireland plans to build 34 new council homes as part of a major regeneration of O’Moore Place estate on the Mountmellick road.

The plan was held up since mid 2019 while the housing body sought to reach an agreement with the owner of the adjoining field.

That field on the town side of the estate had long been the target of anti-social behaviour, including joy riding.

Laois County Council confirmed at the May council meeting that Heads of Agreement have been completed to progress with the plan.

Already last September the council prepared the way for the new houses by upgrading the existing estate by investing €400,000 to knock six derelict houses.

They also installed new carparking spaces, footpaths and a turning area for emergency vehicles for easier access to the narrow cul de sac estate which was built over 70 years ago. Many of the houses had since been sold privately with some allowed to go derelict.

The new houses will be built and owned by the housing body with Laois County Council choosing the tenants from their waiting list, which stands at about 1,400 names.