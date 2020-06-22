Laois triathlon club to join this morning's protest against leisure centre closure

The Laois triathlon club which is based at Portlaoise Leisure Centre, will be among those marching through the town this morning in protest at its recent closure.

The public centre closed in a shock announcement last week, over a serious lack of funding, with 30 staff losing their jobs.

Trilogy Triathlon Club with 150 active members is asking Laois County Council to seek funding for the public facility.

"Since Portlaoise Leisure Centre opened, Trilogy Triathlon Club have been making great use of it’s facilities. Our club has 150 active members from all over Laois who regularly use the swimming pool for their training, as well as for Spinning, Pilates classes, meetings and many club events.

"Indeed every April we host the Tri-Laois triathlon which brings almost 400 competitors from all over Ireland to Portlaoise to participate in this Triathlon. The Leisure Centre has been a great partner for the club over the years and its facilities have been a great asset to our local members and visitors from afar. The cooperation and professionalism of the staff have been a huge help to our members and ensured our events have been run to the highest standard. There are now many new participants of sports in Laois, particularly women that now enjoy the physical, mental health and social benefits that are due to the operation of the Portlaoise Leisure Centre .

"Trilogy Triathlon Club asks the board and Laois County Council to reexamine the case for funding and make a submission to government to extract the required subvention to keep it operational. Where there is a will there is always a way. The Council should focus its energies in finding that way and in doing so show its support to the thousands of local users of the Leisure Centre and the staff who run it admirably," the club said.

A protest will gather at Portlaoise Leisure Centre at 10am this morning Monday, June 22 organised by staff. They will walk to Laois County Council offices.