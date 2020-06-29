There is no reopening date in sight for Portlaoise Leisure Centre, while Portarlington Leisure Centre is at 'medium to high risk' due to the Covid-19 pandemic impact.

Laois County Council CEO John Mulholland says that the public amenity will reopen and that it will not become a privately run facility.

“I'm ruling out closure. It's a fabulous asset, and outsourcing is not on. It will more than likely be licenced under a not-for-profit company. There will be no outsourcing to private sectors under any circumstances," he said.

As for when it will reopen, he said “I can't say”.

A liquidators report now has to be done, with the council itself being one of the creditors, along with paid up members and local businesses.

“In the meantime we will carry out essential repairs paid with a capital grant,” Mr Mulholland said.

He said that the biggest issue was the loss of jobs for the 30 staff, but that there will be a demand for people with their experience and skills if it reopens.

