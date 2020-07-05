Traffic disruption on busy Portlaoise roads for two weeks
Traffic management in place in Portlaoise
Busy Portlaoise roads will be the subject of stop-go restrictions until the middle of July to facilitate work on the gas supply through the Laois town.
GAS Networks Ireland says work will be taking place as follows.
Location: From Beladd estate on the N80 towards R425 (Abbeyleix/Ballyroan road) roundabout
Dates: 06/07/2020 for two weeks
Working hours: 08:00 to 18:00
Traffic management: Two-way Traffic lights/ stop and go
Location: From R445 (old Dublin Road) to Kilminchy roundabout
Dates: 06/07/2020 for two weeks
Working hours: 08:00 to 18:00
Traffic management: Two-way Traffic lights/ stop and go.
Work as been ongoing on the old Dublin road for a number of weeks laying new pipes.
