Laois council wants to extend pedestrianisation of Portlaoise's Main Street

Laois County Council wants to extend the temporary closure of Main Street in Portlaoise for pedestrian access only for the rest of the summer.

The council has invited observations from the public on the plan to close Main Street from Market Square to Church Avenue at weekends including Friday nights. Bull Lane, Church Street and part of Railway Street are also earmarked for closure.

Under the plan, the streets would close to traffic on Fridays from 5.30 pm to Saturday mornings at 8 am.

The streets and lane would close again from 11 am on Saturdays to 8 am on Monday mornings.

The local authority proposed to add the extended closures to the existing seven days a week closure of Lower Main Street from 11 am to 5.30 pm each day.

All the traffic restrictions will run until Sunday, August 30 if agreed.

Laois County Council says the reason for the closure is to support adherence to public health guidelines, to support the Roadmap for the Reopening of Society and Business, to support the County Laois Business Recovery Group and enable Main Street Portlaoise to be a Covid Compliant St.

Observations on the latest changes can be made in writing to roadsadmin@laoiscoco.ie no later than 1pm on Friday, July 17.