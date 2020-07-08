Laois council's update on the state of play with crumbling Laois street

A crumbling and potentially unsafe but busy Portlaoise lane is due to be resurfaced this year according to Laois County Council.

The council's Roads Department gave an update to the Leinster Express on the state of the surface which is due to be partially pedestrianised this summer.

The road is sinking and bulging due to traffic on the cobbled surface.

"Bull Lane, Portlaoise is scheduled for resurfacing works as part of the Council’s Annual Roads Programme 2020," said the council. "This is separate to proposals published in local media this week and will be taking place in any event. Works will take place during 2020 in line with scheduled works for Portlaoise Municipal District as approved by the elected members," said a statement.