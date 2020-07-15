Portlaoise Fianna Fáil councillors 'thrilled' for new junior minister from Laois

Portlaoise Fianna Fáil councillors have warmly welcomed the appointment of Laois TD Sean Fleming as a junior minister.

Deputy Fleming has been chosen as a Minister for State in the Department of Finance, after the reshuffle following TD Barry Cowen's sacking.

News broke during the Portlaoise Municipal District meeting and Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald announced it.

"Our local deputy has been appointed a junior minister. I wish him the best of luck. It is well deserved, I am thrilled for him," she said.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly also a member of Fianna Fáil said it is "great news for the county".

