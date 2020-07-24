Council to seek green light for Portlaoise train station housing

Ambitions plans for public housing and a new car park for train users will take a big step forward next week when Laois County Council's seeks the backing of local councillors to push ahead with the project.

Approval is to be sought from Laois councillors this coming Monday July 27 to get cracking on building new social housing beside Portlaoise train station.

The fast track Part 8 planning process if approved will give the green light to construct 67 houses and apartments and a carpark aimed at Dublin rail commuters.

The 5 acre site bordering the south of the station was formerly CBS school land.

The development is to have 30 houses and 37 apartments over three blocks at Railway Street. There is to be a new access road to Railway Street at the existing entrance to Maryville House and a new pedestrian access from Maryville House to Millbrook.

The development will include a 94 space public carpark including 12 electric car charging points. There will also be four bike shelters.