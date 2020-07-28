New pedestrianisation plan for Portlaoise announced by Laois County Council

Laois County Council have announced a new schedule for the pedestrianisation of Main Street, Portlaoise, after pausing the initial plan earlier this month.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Council said they would pedestrianise Lower Main Street over three weekends in August.

The statement said, "Acknowledging current public health advise together with the existing provisions of the Roadmap for Reopening of Society and Business and local consultations, Laois County Council will pedestrianise Lower Main Street (Railway Street to Church Avenue) during August 2020 as follows;

Friday 14th , 21st and 28th August 2020 from 6pm to 9.30pm

Saturday 15th, 22nd and 29th August 2020 from 11am to 9.30pm

Sunday 16th, 23rd and 30th August 2020 from 11am to 9.30pm."