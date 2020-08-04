Refurbished Portlaoise public toilets remain closed for Covid restrictions

The revamped public toilets in Portlaoise town centre are ready for use but cannot open yet because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Laois County Council Director of Services Simon Walton gave an update at the July council meeting on the toilets in Lyster Square.

“The toilets are now ready to open. The only thing delaying it is to open in keeping with public health guidelines around Covid-19,” he said.

The toilets were closed in early 2017 after reports of anti social behaviour. They underwent a big renovation this year.

Cllr Willie Aird asked if there would be a person to supervise them when they opened.

The council director said they are looking for caretakers.

“We are seeking caretaking services from contractors who are giving cleaning services to Laois County Council,” he said.

The new toilet facility will have two single male/female units, both units universally accessible. It will be smaller with the extra floor space refurbished to be given over to local community uses such as Portlaoise Tidy Towns.