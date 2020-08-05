Minister Heather Humpreys to turn sod on new Portlaoise library today

The sod will be turned on the site of the new Portlaoise library today, Wednesday, August 6 by Minister Heather Humphreys TD.

The €5 million library will be constructed on Main Street, replacing the demolished Shaws department store.

Minister Heather Humphreys TD who is Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Islands will be turning the sod at 4pm.

She will also be announcing a Libraries Small Scale Capital Works Programme.