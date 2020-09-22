'Overgrown' vacant house in Laois town forcibly bought by county council

A vacant Laois town house that has all but disappeared from view due to overgrown ivy, has been forcibly bought by Laois County Council.

The house on the Borris Road in Portlaoise faces the new St Francis School.

The council's vacant homes officer Gerry Ryan has confirmed it will be bought by CPO.

"The acquisition of 43 Borris Road, Portlaoise, Co Laois by Compulsory Purchase Order has been approved by the Chief Executive of Laois County Council. The proposed acquisition will be published and the notices placed on the site in the coming weeks," he said.

Last June Cllr Willie Aird tabled a motion to a meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District requesting a report on the house.

The council replied that a site Inspection was carried out by Catherine Murphy, Senior Executive Technician from planning on Friday June 12.

“It was noted that this property is a derelict site that has been neglected and has become overgrown. It detracts from the streetscape. A Derelict Site file has been opened. However, having checked the Land Registry records it appears that this property is not registered. Further investigation into the ownership of same will have to be carried out to progress the matter,” the reply read.

Cllr Aird had suggested they take it over immediately.

“If there’s a problem with ownership, go down, take it over, if someone comes after they can be dealt with. People are onto me. It’s wrong. They are going to open a school facing this overgrown house with briars and trees. The council should move on it, they have got to on health and safety grounds,” he said.

He has since welcomed the action taken. cllr Aird says the value of the house will now be set aside for some years in case the owner comes forward.