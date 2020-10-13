HSE and HIQA set out role in managing Kilminchy Lodge deadly Covid-19 outbreak

Neither the HSE or the nursing homes regulator Hiqa would comment on the deaths at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing home.

However, the agencies outlined in general the help given.

The HSE said Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home is a private nursing but if there is an outbreak at any residential centre, the HSE Department of Public Health sets up an Outbreak Control Team and provides advice and guidance on issues. This includes: ·management of positive patients, information on symptoms and actions to be taken if develop symptoms, how and when to self-isolate, cleaning, Infection Prevention and Control advice, symptom monitoring for close contacts, the Department of Public Health will also advise what arrangements need to be in place for those who need to self-isolate.

The HSE said it continues to provide advice to nursing homes, “driven by the highest standards.”

Hiqa said it does not comment on individual centres or cases. It said it continues to support and maintain oversight of all nursing homes through regular contact with the person in charge, oversight of all statutory notifications received pertinent to the numbers of confirmed/suspected COVID-19 positive cases in residents and staff numbers of unexpected deaths in the centre and the provision of advice and support to all residential care centres by means of Hiqa’s Infection Prevention and Control Hub.

Hiqa said its escalation pathway with the HSE, whereby concerns raised by centres, can be brought to the HSE for action. It said this ensures that timely assistance can be provided to centres that require support.