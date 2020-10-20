Never mind sponsor a line, you can sponsor a Portlaoise roundabout

The Laois capital town of Portlaoise is not short of a roundabout, and now you can sponsor your own one to keep it neat and tidy.

Laois County Council is seeking Expressions of Interest for Sponsorship of the maintenance of a number of landscaped roundabouts in Portlaoise town.

In return the sponsor can advertise on the roundabout.

"Sponsorship of the roundabout will entitle the Selected Sponsor to have advertising rights on the roundabout for a specified period. The roundabout offers an excellent promotional opportunity for business organisations." the council has said.

Further information including tender documents are available on request from the Roads Department at 05786 64000, or by e-mail at mflynn@laoiscoco.ie

Expressions of Interest should be returned in a sealed envelope clearly marked ‘Expressions of Interest for Sponsorship of Roundabouts’ to Senior Engineer Roads, Laois County Council, Aras an Chontae, Portlaoise, Co. Laois by 4:00pm on Monday 9th November 2020.