Train disruptions from Portlaoise station for Bank Holiday weekend

Irish Rail has announced that there will be line works on the Portlaoise to Limerick Junction rail line this coming October Bank Holiday weekend.

Passengers will be offered bus transfers on Saturday, with Friday, Sunday and Monday travel services also altered.

"Customers are advised that there will be line works taking place which will involve bus transfers between Portlaoise and Thurles / Limerick Junction on Saturday 24th October, as well as service alterations on Friday evening 23rd October and Sunday 25th October.

"This will affect services between Dublin and Cork / Limerick / Kerry. Full details are available at www.irishrail.ie

They have also advised customers to check times on their website ahead of the weekend.

"Customers should check times for any alterations over the weekend, particularly on Bank Holiday Monday 26th October, at www.irishrail.ie"

COVID-19 train travel changes

Iarnród Éireann has outlined how Covid-19 restrictions will affect passengers.

"Customers are reminded that as Ireland moves to Level 5 this week, the following arrangements apply: All services from Thursday 22nd October onwards operate to a maximum capacity of 25%, down from the current 50%

Only those travelling for essential work purposes, as defined in the Government guidelines, should use rail and other public transport. Face coverings remain mandatory on board. Those whose journeys are essential should only sit in uncovered seats, and should maintain hand hygiene and coughing / sneezing etiquette"