Is this the nicest ESB box in Ireland? Laois artist transforms ugly feature

A clever piece of street art in Portlaoise, Laois has heads turning in the town.

A previously drab metal ESB electricity box on Coote Street beside the train station has been transformed thanks to the clever talent of local artist Marie Moylan.

Now it is a beautiful piece of tromp l'oeil art, so realistic that you could be forgiven for being tempted to stop and pick some of the fresh flowers growing in a bijoux little glasshouse.

Below: what the ESB box looked like before.

Portlaoise Tidy Towns commissioned the artist, and have displayed the result with pride on their Facebook page.

"What a great way to reinvent those ESB boxes - Portlaoise Tidy Towns would like to thank artist Marie Moylan for doing this very clever and imaginative project for them," they said.

It is one of multiple art and biodiversity projects the active Tidy Towns group have overseen this year in Portlaoise, as part of their 'Love Where You Live' campaign for their town.

Last month artists Ehlana and Dayna painted this stunning little dragon on the Main Street.

Pictured below with Tidy towns members Vincent Booth and Gerry Browne.