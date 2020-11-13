Danger for children socially distancing at Portlaoise school

With new Covid-19 regulations on distancing set to last for some time, the biggest primary school in Laois needs a second controlled pedestrian crossing for the children’s safety, a councillor has said.

Scoil Bhríde, Knockmay in Portlaoise is now opening all four of its gates to allow children leave safely after school while socially distancing.

There is one controlled pedestrian crossing but a second such crossing has been requested.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley tabled a motion to the October meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District.

She has asked the council to act quickly to make an uncontrolled crossing controlled, which means adding button controlled traffic lights to it.

“I met parents on site, over 800 children come out, it is very built up. I also spoke with the principal. There is a lollipop lady at the top where the smallest children come out. The four gates will remain open because of the pandemic, obviously the school is stepping up to their duties, but there is a huge amount of traffic, it is manic,” Cllr Dwane Stanley said.

“A child was nearly knocked down on a number of occasions. What goes on outside the school gates is our responsibility,” she said.

Her motion was seconded by Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald, and supported by Cllr Noel Tuohy.

“When it comes to children at schools, you err on the side of caution and do all that can be done,” he said.