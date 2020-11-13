Big local lotto jackpot won in Portlaoise

Congrats to the winners of the €20,000 jackpot in the Portlaoise Parish lotto.

The names on the winning ticket were Mia, Connie and Craig Dunne. The promoter was Martley's shop on the Borris Road.

The lucky numbers drawn for the Dunnes on November 12 were 9,12,14,21. The 11 match 3 winners won €91 each.

It is the first time in several months that the jackpot has been won.

Next jackpot is €12,000.