Clear answer given on Portlaoise housing estate pedestrian access

A clear answer has been provided by Laois County Council on the question of pedestrian access between an existing housing estate and 154 new houses approved in Portlaoise.

Planning approval was given by An Bord Pleanála last month to local developer Boderg Developments for the construction of 154 more homes at the unfinished estate of Foxburrow, Portlaoise under the fast-track Strategic Housing Development scheme.

While a proposed future vehicular entrance via Grenville housing estate was rejected by ABP, it still remained unclear as to whether a pedestrian access was approved by the national planning authority.

However clarity has been given to councillors by a senior council official at the November meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

After a carefully worded answer noting that there is still time for a judicial review on the decision to be requested, Town Manager Simon Walton gave the answer.

"Laois County Council sought to remove both the pedestrian and vehicular access, we did not want it. The developer is required to agree all access agreements with Laois County Council. We support the calls of the public representatives that no connection be made. So the answer is no. There will not be pedestrian access," he said.

Mr Walton added that what he said was "absolutely the position of Laois County Council".

Cllr Willie Aird had tabled a motion, formally asking the planning office if there had been a pedestrian way approved.

"I rang everyone in planning and I could not get a straight answer. So I tried to look my self and the inspectors report said yes.

"This has made my day. The people of Grenville will know now," he said.

The Leinster Express had also asked An Bord Pleanála if a pedestrian access was granted. The following was their reply which did not mention the pedestrian access.

"Condition number 4 is as set in the Board’s Order which provides for the proposal to be amended so that future vehicular link through Grenville shall be omitted from the proposed development.

"Please note that it is the Planning Inspector pursuant to section to 146(2) of the Act who makes a report to the Board which includes a recommendation to the Board. This is provided to assist the Board in its assessment of the application. It is the Board, pursuant to section to section 37(1)(b) of the 2000 Act, who is empowered to grant or refuse permission.

"In accordance with section 34(10) of the Planning and Development Act 2000 as amended the Board is required to indicate the main reasons for not accepting the recommendation in the Inspector’s report to grant or refuse permission. However, in this case the Board generally agreed with the Inspector’s recommendation to grant permission subject to conditions therefore, the provisions of section 34(10) did not apply in this case.

"Please note that once the Board has made its decision on an application its jurisdiction in the matter is spent and it has no power to review its decision. The Board does not comment further or elaborate beyond its decision as set out in the Order and has no further role in law in respect of determined case. Powers of enforcement and compliance with the terms of the Board Order are entirely matters for the planning authority, in this case instance Laois County Council."