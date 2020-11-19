1,000 metres of rusting water pipes being replaced in Portlaoise estates

Work is underway to install new water mains because the existing pipes are old and can burst frequently in a Portlaoise housing estate off one of the town's busiest roads.

Irish Water says it is working in partnership with Laois County Council on a water main improvement project in the Newpark Estate off the Mountmellick Road to improve the security of supply and reduce high levels of leakage.

The company says the work involves the replacement of approximately 800m of old and problematic water mains that are prone to frequent bursts and leakage. Irish Water says the mains will be replaced with new, high-density, polyethylene (plastic) pipes which will improve water quality and provide the community with a more reliable supply of water.

The company says new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply will be laid. It adds that where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

Irish Water say this project is one example of how it is working in partnership with Laois County Council to reduce leaks. Work has been carried out in recent weeks to replace 600 metres pipes at Lakeglen estate which is also located on the Mountmellick Road .

Joe Carroll is the Regional Lead with Irish Water.

“These upgrades are part of a significant investment by Irish Water to upgrade the water network in Laois. Replacing old, damaged pipes will reduce the instances of bursts and water outages and safeguard the water supply for homes and businesses now and into the future,” he said.