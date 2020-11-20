Portlaoise carwash offer in aid of homeless support charity

If your car need to be washed this weekend in Portlaoise then you can kill two birds with one stone by having it washed while helping a local homeless support charity.

The Car Wash Centre at the Portlaoise Plaza on Sunday is donating 50% of the cost of every car they wash to Portlaoise Action To Homelessness. (PATH).

Chairperson of PATH is Irene Redmond.

“We are so excited to be partnered with Portlaoise Plaza this Christmas.

“On Sunday 22nd November the lads in the Car Wash Centre, Alexandru Gogu, Alin Pulosu, Emanuel Cirpaci and Stefan Covaci are very generously donating €5 from every car wash to us here in PATH. Each car wash costs €10. Other Plaza staff will help on the day to get the cars washed as efficiently as possible and members of our Committee will also be there too on the day to give them a helping hand," she said.

The Plaza is also running a Christmas Toy appeal starting next week which will go towards helping Santa reach all local children this Christmas. They have toys on sale in the forecourt of the Plaza and PATH has a special box ready so that people can drop their gifts in.

Ms Redmond said that the Plaza has been amazing to PATH since it opened and that they are very grateful for their support and for the support that they continue to receive from the public.

PATH can be found on Facebook and contacted on 087 7744043.

Below: the group in action feeding and meeting homeless people.