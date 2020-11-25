Sewage problems drag on at Portlaoise housing estate

Two mature Portlaoise housing estates that were taken in charge almost two years ago still have sewage pipe problems among other issues.

A Portlaoise councillor was in disbelief this week at Laois County Council’s report on Woodgrove and Woodgrove Lawns.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley listed problems like sewage coming up onto the ground, a bad smell, an unsecured vacant site and missing streetlights.

The estates that are on the Ballyfin road are about 20 years old. They were taken in charge by Laois County Council in February 2019, meaning the council took on the responsibility for issues like drains and lights.

Cllr Dwane Stanley tabled a motion to the November meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District asking for an update on work to bring the sewage pumping station up to spec.

She also asked if two streetlights that were part of the planning permission were done yet, and wanted a report on the ownership and future plans for a vacant site in Woodgrove Lawns.

The council’s reply stated that tenders will be advertised to upgrade the pumping station in early December.

Cllr Dwane Stanley was “absolutely amazed” at the tender status.

She also wants to know if the €200,000 set aside to upgrade the pumping station is still available.

“I’ve been raising this since 2011. What happened to the money? This has to be done. Residents have contacted me about the bad smell. These were built by two developers. Both went bust and there was no bond,” she said.

She also said that trees are blocking streetlights, and wants the council to pay to cut them.

The full reply from Michael O’Hora senior engineer stated that tender documents are being finalised and will be invited in the first half of December to upgrade the pump station in early 2021.

“The vacant site has been fenced off from the public by Laois County Council under Dangerous Structures legislation. The vacant site at Woodgrove Lawns has been referred to housing for evaluation and a report will be outlined at the December meeting. The outstanding public lights will be provided for in spring 2021,” he said.