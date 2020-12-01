Free Christmas parking announced for three Laois towns

There is good news for shoppers in Laois towns this Christmas.

Laois County Council has announced today that there it will be free of charge to park in Portlaoise, Portarlington and Mountmellick every Saturday up to Christmas. The towns are the only three in Laois with parking bye laws.

"In support of ‘’shopping local’’ in the lead in to Christmas, no parking charges will apply to Laois County Council operated public parking areas in Portlaoise, Portarlington or Mountmellick on the following days;

Saturday 5th December, Saturday 12th December, Saturday 19th December.

However, if you park for longer than the usual two-hour limit, you can still be fined.

"This support relates to parking charges only. Parking time limits (2 hours in short term car parking zones) will remain and will be enforced to ensure turnover of spaces.

"Enforcement regarding other parking offences such as unauthorised parking on footpaths, in loading bays or in disabled parking bays, parking on double yellow lines etc will continue as normal, further to the provisions of Road Traffic Regulations and enforceable by our Traffic Wardens and An Garda Síochána," Laois County Council said.

They ask everyone to please shop local this Christmas.

The announcement follows a request by Cllr Mary Sweeney on behalf of Downtown Portlaoise traders group, at the Portlaoise Municipal District meeting in November.