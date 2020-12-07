New riverside cycleway through Portlaoise planned for schoolchildren

Portlaoise is getting new riverside paths for children walking and cycling to school safely away from traffic.

Paperwork and red tape took up the full year of 2020.

Environment assessments and agreements on land acquisition for the Triogue Blu Way have been completed, Laois County Council has said.

The plan involves a safe riverside track all along the town's small river.

The Triogue flows through the centre of the town from Green Mill Lane near the old Dunnes Stores, past the end of Lower Main Street and right up to the new Southern Circular Route, where almost all of the town’s schools were relocated in recent years.

The path will take cyclists through riverside meadows in the Linear Park and the People’s park.

In 2019 a grant of €650,000 was announced for the project, under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund, with the aim of providing more sustainable travel within Portlaoise.

Laois County Council has confirmed that all the paperwork is complete, and it will apply for planning consents in early 2021.

The update was sought by Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald in a motion to the November meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

“This is a vital piece of infrastructure for Portlaoise, for travel inside the town. The new Dun Masc college is also going to be built near the schools, and a lot of children could go on bicycles to school. Let’s keep the foot on the pedal for this,” she said.