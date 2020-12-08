Cars to be prevented from parking all day in Portlaoise estate

Cars parking all day in a Portlaoise housing estate will soon be breaking parking bye-laws, after a councillor requested action.

Double yellow lines are going to be painted on the roads at Craydon Court, an estate off Green Mill Lane.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald says the habit is causing a concern for children out playing.

She tabled a motion to the November meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

"It's an issue with children playing. A lot of people park their cars for the day. I want these not just going around the corner at the entrance, but all the way up to the green," she said.

Her motion was seconded by Cllr Noel Tuohy.

Laois County Council's area engineer said that the double yellow lines will be installed at the entrance to Craydon Court and adjacent to the green area.

Parking on a double yellow line is an offence which incurs a €40 fine, rising to €60 if unpaid after 28 days.

Below: the entrance to Craydon Court, Portlaoise.