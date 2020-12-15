Masterplan wanted for future cemetery for Portlaoise

As Portlaoise continues to rapidly grow in population, the impact is also felt on demand for burial plots, and a councillor is advising that new land be found before space runs out.

Laois County Council is planning to spend €250,000 in the next three years to plan a future Portlaoise cemetery.

The figure is listed as part of the council’s €130 million Indicative Capital Programme 2021 to 2023, announced in mid December.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald urges action now to ensure there is capacity.

“I don’t know if that’s enough. There are over 100 deaths in Portlaoise a year, at least. We need to look at the bigger plan, a master plan. The last thing we want as public representatives is that we haven’t provided for this. If we need land, we should get it,” she said.

The capital programme also lists another €250,000 for the setting out of new plots at council cemeteries around Laois. All of the money is to come from the council’s own budget.