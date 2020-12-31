Path would cause 'major negative' effect

The provision of a footpath at the junction of the Green Mill Lane and the Ridge Road would require the purchase of land, Cllr Willie Aird was told at the Portlaoise Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Aird's motion called on Laois County Council to look at the junction at Green Mill Lane and the Ridge Road with a view to making it safe for pedestrians.

In reply the Council noted that the narrow road widths and alignment of Greenmill Lane, combined with the presence of private residences bounding the public road created significant challenges to the provision of footpaths.

It said “land acquisition” would be required to realise a suitably designed footpath. This would most likely result in "major negative impacts on the affected property owners”.

Thecouncil's Roads Design Section will improve signing and road markings at this location in an effort to improve the existing situation.

"Will you look at it again, it is very dangerous," said Cllr Aird.

"We need to address it," said the Fine Gael councillor.