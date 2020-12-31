Few ways to slow traffic on busy road

Laois County Council claims it has 'few options' to implement traffic measures on a Portlaoise road, Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald was told at the Portlaoise Municipal

District meeting.

Cllr Fitzgerald tabled a motion calling for the installation of traffic calming measures on the road between the main Mountmellick road and Larkins Cross.

Senior Executive Engineer, Wes Wilkinson in his response noted that the road (L-2117-0) at Kyletelisha between the N80 and Larkins Cross is a relatively straight section of road in a rural area with an 80kph speed limit.

“As such there are a very limited number of interventions that the roads section of Laois County Council can put in place to assist with reducing the speed of vehicles at this location. The Portlaoise MD office will replace the existing 80kph speed sign with a rural speed limit/slow sign near the junction of this road with the N80," he said.

Cllr Fitzgerald noted the speed on the road.

"It is a bumpy narrow road. There are no markings on it.

“We have to do more," stated the Fianna Fáil councillor.