Liaisons about Portlaoise Lyster Square's permeability promised

Laois County Council has committed to engaging with 'stakeholders' in the centre of Portlaoise on designs to reconfigure Lyster Square.

The issue was raised by Cllr Mary Sweeney at the Portlaoise Municipal District in December.

She tabled a motion calling on the council to liaise with the shop owners adjacent to the entrance to Lyster Square carpark with regard to the proposed changes currently being designed.

The meeting heard that the local authority would liaise with stakeholders, including shop owners in pursuit of an improved pedestrian permeability and public realm enhancement scheme for Lyster Square.

A radical plan that would be implemented over 20 years were drawn up for Portlaoise town centre which included the pedestrianisation of the square with parking moved underground. FULL PLAN HERE.