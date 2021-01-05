Anti-social problems noted at a road in Portlaoise area
Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald
Laois County Council staff at the Portlaoise Municipal District Office will liaise with Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald to develop proposals to revamp the old road at Clonadoran and to seek funding for works in 2021.
Cllr Fitzgerald was given the update at the Portlaoise Municipal District meeting in December.
Cllr Fitzgerald noted there was a problem with anti-social behaviour in the area.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on