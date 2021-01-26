Customers of new Portlaoise shop want safer pedestrian crossing

A new shop opened in Portlaoise is getting so many customers that an upgrade has been requested for the pedestrian crossing near it.

There are safety concerns for children and adults using the crossing to get to the shop which is on the busy Mountrath / Limerick road in the Laois capital town.

The pedestrian crossing has no lights or signage to warn drivers in advance.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley has requested Laois County Council to carry out a road safety audit, at Boughlone pedestrian crossing.

“I’ve had residents from Maryborough Village and Bellingham on to me. The fact that the shop is open is great and they are making great use of it.

“Lots of children and adults are crossing back and forth. They are asking me to get the place lit up as soon as possible, so that lights and signage will let people know they are coming up to a pedestrian crossing.

She said there is an immediate risk and wants rapid action.

“An audit can take some time. There is an immediate risk there,” Cllr Dwane Stanley said.

She tabled a motion to the January meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald seconded.

“I fully support this. It is great to see the shop, but there are more people crossing to go to it. The Boughlone pedestrian crossing needs that audit sooner than later,” she said.



Laois County Council’s reply was from roads engineer Adrian Barrett who said that a road safety audit will be undertaken at the location to determine the appropriate actions required.