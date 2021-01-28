Portlaoise cycle path hiding under overgrowth

Big plans are ahead for new cycle lanes in Portlaoise, but one path has had a cycle path for so long that it needs to be excavated from the undergrowth.

The Abbeyleix road in Portlaoise has had a painted cycle lane on its footpath for many years. The path leads from the town towards the M7 motorway.

Cllr Willie Aird has requested that Laois County Council remove the overgrown verge, from the junction at Meelick Cross, up to the rugby club.

He tabled a motion to the January meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

“When the roundabout was constructed we insisted on a path that was wide enough to cycle. It is marked out but it is under growth,” he said.

Engineer Wes Wilkinson agreed to examine the verge and arrange for it to be cut back.