Road repairs to start in Lyster Square Portlaoise

Road repairs are to be carried out in Lyster Square in Portlaoise this week.

The road works are to fix a section of broken and pot holed road surface in the busy town centre carpark.

The works will be carried out "outside of business hours" by Laois County Council, but depend on good weather to happen.

The work was requested by Cllr Willie Aird this Wednesday, in a motion to the March meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

"How could Laois County Council allowed the road to get into such a bad state of repair? This is one of the centres of Portlaoise with the most traffic and footfall. Please fill the potholes before somebody else falls down," he said.

Cllr Thomasina Connell supported his motion, which asked for urgent repairs on the section of road between Allbooks and Laois Pharmacy (pictured).

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald said that she has received complaints about a "really big pothole".

"Works are being arranged to carry out road repairs in Lyster Square outside of business operating hours later this week, subject to suitable weather conditions." the local engineer said in reply.

Lyster Square is due for a major redesign as part of a €18 million investment to turn Portlaoise into a more pedestrian friendly and low carbon town.