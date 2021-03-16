Brittas and Ironmills road repairs ahead in Laois

Roads in Brittas and Ironmills are to have repairs carried out in the coming weeks.

The work was requested in a motion tabled by Cllr Willie Aird to the March meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District, seconded by Cllr John Joe Fennelly.

He asked Laois County Council to carry out works to the cul de sac at Brittas L-21333-0 and at Ironmills on the L-1738-0.

Mr. Wes Wilkinson, SEE, agreed to do road repairs in the coming weeks at the locations.

Cllr Aird has requested that a larger resurfacing job be carried out in the coming year.