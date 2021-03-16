'Hon the town!' Portlaoise urged to get colourful for St Patrick's Day

Portlaoise GAA club is calling on all the 'townies' to fly the flags for St Patrick's Day, even though there is no parade.

"CALLING ALL TOWNIES!

This St Patricks Day will be very different to what we are used to. We won’t have a float in the parade this year but we still want to #FLYTHEFLAG.

"This is where you come in! We want you to dress in your Town colours, fly your Portlaoise flags, raise some bunting and whatever else you think would represent the club this Paddy’s Day!

"It may be different but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a little fun and enjoy ourselves safely during this lockdown," the club say.



Share your St Patrick's Day with Portlaoise GAA by tagging them on Facebook and Instagram and Fly the Flag on St. Patrick's Day 2021.