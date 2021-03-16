Portlaoise Daffodil Day launch new online walking fundraiser

Portlaoise Daffodil Day organisers are holding a new fundraiser this year, because the traditional collections for the cancer fundraiser are not possible due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Daffodil Day takes place on Friday, March 26 2021.

No street collections or group activities are allowed, so fund-raising must be restricted to online or socially distant methods.

Committee member Cathy Fennelly says they have come up with a new idea that the public can do at any time to suit them.

"Our local committee has come up with one fundraiser that can be done at any time called Put a Spring in Your Step.

"Participants dedicate a walk (any distance) to the cause, donate using the local link http://www.justgiving.com/ portlaoise-daffodil-day and nominate 3 others to do the same.

"Social media sharing will generate more interest, more walkers and more donations to this great cause," she said.

All funds donated using the link above will go to cancer support services in Laois.

See the Portlaoise Daffodil Day Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ PortlaoiseDaffodilDay