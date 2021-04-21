Call for a roof over Portlaoise Main Street

A Portlaoise councillor has suggested a roof to cover the Main Street to boost business this Summer.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald is tabling a motion to this morning's Portlaoise Municipal District Meeting.

"That the council apply for funding for a canopy / roof for Main Street and also ensure that Market Square is included in the Public Realm," she asks.

The town recently was awarded €9 million in Government funding for Public Realm Works at Market Sq, Main St and Lyster Sq to enhance access and regenerate business and cultural activity.

It will also pay for the completion of the Cultural Quarter around Fitzmaurice Square and Scoil Mhuire, enhancing the streetscape on James Fintan Lalor Avenue to prioritise pedestrian access, cycling and public transport, and creating urban development sites along JFL Ave.